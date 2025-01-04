Spartans Make Splash Hire With New Quarterbacks Coach
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to bolster their coaching staff with a major hire to improve one position group that must made a stride forward in 2025.
Former Oregon State tight ends coach Jon Boyer has been hired for next season to help the Spartans quarterback improvement, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Boyer spent six the past six seasons with the Beavers, starting out as a quality control and senior advisor before becoming the tight ends coach in 2023. He comes over just one season after his former head coach Jonathan Smith made the transition to Michigan State a year ago.
There was an angle to this hire as Boyer had previously worked with Spartans sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles while with the Beavers in his freshman season. The two definitely have a strong relationship and can only help Chiles to improve for his junior season in East Lansing.
Boyer was a former quarterback himself, starting for Northern Colorado from 2000 to 2001, throwing for 4,529 yards and 32 touchdowns in 22 games. He went back to his alma mater to become the offensive coordinator for 2012 to 2017, where he totaled 20 wins at the helm of the offense.
The Spartans will keep offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren in his larger role after taking on the quarterback coaching duties this past season. Having Boyer focus directly on Chiles and the growing quarterback position will stress the attention to detail and benefit their production.
Smith has been a huge advocate for hiring his former assistant coaches, including Lindgren, secondary coach Blue Adams, running backs coach Keith Bhonapha, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak.
Minus a few position groups, the Spartans coaching staff has turned to much of the former Oregon State staff which is a big deal for some of the key players on the Spartans roster. Chiles, as well as starting tight end Jack Velling, will benefit greatly from adding Boyer to the mix.
If the Spartans want to made a considerable stride in the Big Ten next season and find their way to the top of the conference, it will start with the play of Chiles and his development can largely be dictated based on Boyer's tutelage. This was a very key hire for Michigan State heading forward.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.