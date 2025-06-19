MSU DB Ranked Among 2026 NFL Draft Prospects
It's been a couple of years since Michigan State had a player go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.
There's a good chance, though, that drought will end next year, as the Spartans have some veterans who are capable of being taken that high if they have the 2025 seasons they're expected to.
One of those players is senior defensive back Malik Spencer.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put out a top 50 ranking of 2026 NFL Draft prospects that had been conducted by himself and colleague Ryan Wilson.
Spencer came in at No. 45.
What was said of the Spartan veteran was a little odd, with no mention of his career at Michigan State so far:
"Spencer was a part of the Buford football team that won three-straight state championships."
Interesting little tidbit with nothing else to indicate why he was ranked, but nonetheless, Spencer received well-deserved recognition as a top-50 prospect.
Spencer started nine games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. He tallied 44 tackles, one for a loss, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception.
The season prior, the Spartan defensive back recorded 72 tackles, two for loss, and six passes defensed while playing in all 12 games.
It should only help Spencer that he will be back in a system he's familiar with after he entered last season having to learn defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and secondary coach Blue Adams' scheme and language.
"It's not really situations where it's my first time seeing this," Spencer said back in spring camp. "We did a whole year, we did it in training camp, we did all of this."
Spencer was a three-star prospect from Buford, Georgia. He played in five games in his freshman season.
Another Spartan who has the potential to go high in next year's draft is senior tight end Jack Velling, who has yet to truly reach his ceiling. With a number of talented receivers around him, he has a great opportunity to do that, considering defenses will have to distribute their focus.
