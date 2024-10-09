Spartans' Malik Spencer Stepping Up so Far in 2024
Michigan State's secondary has seen both sides of the spectrum as far as being dominated through the air, while also finding success in defending the pass. One of the main vocal points, regardless of the opponent, is the key role that Malik Spencer has groomed himself into this season.
The 6-1, 200-pound junior from Buford, Georgia, has been a staple to this defensive back unit and has had some great plays this season. In the Spartans' Friday night's 31-10 loss to Oregon, Spencer tied his season-high total in tackles with seven. Last week, he also finished with seven tackles, including a tackle for loss against Ohio State.
So far this season, Spencer has accounted for 29 tackles and 17 of those were solo. As a defensive back, the responsibilities are endless -- making sure they can come up and make tackles, cover guys one-on-one, maintain leverage on a whole zone of the field, guard elite speed route runners and big tight ends. Their job is arguably one of the hardest jobs not only on defense but of all positions in the game of football.
Recapping Spencer’s production so far, Michigan State hopes he can leave right where he left off regarding his production the last two weeks. He had collected over 14 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. Three games ago, Spencer also had a big game against the Boston College Eagles as he forced a fumble and added another six tackles to his season stat line.
Joining Michigan State as a freshman in 2022, Spencer has waited his turn and proved himself when given his opportunities. He has made mistakes on the field and has room for improvement, just like every college football player. However, his physical and mental toughness have prevailed to allow his chances to make plays on game day.
Spencer is a player that Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi trusts and knows that no matter what, he will give it his all. In 2024, Spencer has made great strides when looking back on his first two years in the program. If he can use this bye week to fix corrections on his game he can be a huge asset not only for the remainder of the season but for the future of this Michigan State football program.
