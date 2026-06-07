Top MSU Target Gideon Gash Picks Big 12 School Over Spartans

Perhaps the best recruit on Michigan State's board is going elsewhere.

Four-star Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) prospect Gideon Gash has verbally committed to Texas Tech. He announced his decision via Rivals on Saturday evening. This one will definitely cause MSU to change course a bit.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Gideon Gash has Committed to Texas Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 205 ATH chose the Red Raiders over Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, and Michigan State



He’s ranked as the No. 3 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/UOdZjh9lcu pic.twitter.com/K8rbWKxP9U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 6, 2026

Michigan State's Pursuit of Gash

Gash is all the way up at No. 70 overall in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite . He's also the second-best prospect from Michigan. He visited East Lansing last weekend, but a trip to Lubbock was on the docket this weekend. The Red Raiders, clearly, did enough to earn a commitment.

Several other prestigious programs were also eyeing Gash's services. He had other official visits set up with Oklahoma and Alabama, though it's not 100% clear whether those visits are off or not. There were other notable offers from Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, and several other Power Four schools.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Getting a recruit of Gash's prestige was always going to be a bit of an uphill battle, but familial connections made it feel like the Spartans had a shot. Two of his brothers, Caleb and Samson Gash , are on the roster for the 2026 season.

Caleb is a rising redshirt junior defensive back this season. Samson was a four-star recruit in the class of '25 now entering his freshman year at wide receiver. It required a serious effort from Pat Fitzgerald and his staff to hold off Penn State in Gash's final National Signing Day decision. He's set to officially report to the program very soon.

Where MSU Turns

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Gash is an athlete getting looked at to play multiple positions by different schools, but it seemed like Michigan State wanted him at safety. Safeties coach James Adams is listed as Gash's primary recruiter on Rivals.

The Spartans currently have one safety in their 2027 recruiting class. That's three-star prospect Ty'ire Clark from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey. Clark is 1,309th overall in the class. He committed back in early April.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans safeties coach James Adams watches drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Recent commit Henry Sakalas of Nazareth Academy in Illinois is also listed as a safety on recruiting platforms, but MSU seems to want him at linebacker. Sakalas committed on Thursday and is ranked 856th overall.

Gash is the type of prospect you make room for, though. We'll have to see whether the program is truly interested in any other players at the position.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central (11) Gideon Gash stretches out on a ball thrown too high for him as East Kentwood (11) Stephan Jones defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Novi Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood at Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State safeties Nikai Martinez, Aveon Grose, Khalil Majeed, and nickelback Michael Richard are all entering their final seasons of eligibility under current rules. Taking more than one player would make a lot of sense.