Breakout Year on the Horizon for Second-Year Spartan LB?
Michigan State football has a plethora of players returning for their second season with the program who could make significant leaps in 2025.
One of those players is linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, a rising junior who transferred to the program last offseason after spending his freshman season at Miami (FL).
Pulliam hasn't yet been able to display his talent on defense much, primarily serving as a special teams asset in his first two collegiate seasons.
The second-year Spartan saw 97 special teams snaps and just 36 on defense last season but did play in all 12 of Michigan State's contests. He made appearances in eight games in his lone season with the Hurricanes and even recorded an interception.
It would seem that this offseason, Pulliam is on the right track to becoming more of a contributor on defense.
"He [Pulliam] played on special teams and then got on the field as a linebacker," said defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi following the Spartans' spring practice last Tuesday. "I think he has good size, I think he can run, I think he can hit. I have been very pleased with his progress.
"We have individual conversations with each guy, where it ends and what they need to do to reach their goals and how we're going to help them get there. I thought he had an outstanding offseason in terms of strength and conditioning, in terms of nutrition. I thought he did a great job with improving his flexibility and his bend.
"Now you get into football again and we have seen improvements in his game playing linebacker, so I think he feels more comfortable with his vision. I think he is bending better, which allows him to play the pass better. I have been pleased though the first seven."
There will be a lot of competition at the linebacker position, but the depth in that room proved to be key for the Spartans' defense last season and could be once again this year.
That could play in Pulliam's favor as he looks to earn a larger role this offseason. And per Rossi, he seems to be taking the necessary steps to put himself in that position.
