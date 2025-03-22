Intriguing Spartans to Watch During Spring Practice
The Michigan State Spartans are working through spring practice, looking to bounce back from missing a bowl game in 2024.
Jonathan Smith’s team has a fair amount of talent, but it all must come together on the field. Fans will grow impatient with Smith and his staff if they do not turn things around in 2025.
MSU added to positions it needed to through the transfer portal, and Smith pulled together a high school recruiting class with a few hidden gems. He has a chance to turn things in the right direction in his second year.
While fans don’t have anything to watch regarding this Spartan team until August, they should still pay attention to coverage of the team and who is making headlines.
But who could those players be?
Let’s identify three players who could make noise during spring practice.
Wide receiver Chrishon McCray - One of Smith’s most impressive portal pickups, McCray has a chance to be an explosive WR2 for this MSU team.
McCray was the focus of a winless Kent State team and still put up major numbers. He caught 40 passes for 705 yards and nine touchdowns.
Nick Marsh is the team’s top receiver, but McCray should settle in as a contributor. It would not be surprising if he makes headlines.
Cornerback Aydan West - Despite pushes by several teams to flip him, West stayed committed to the Spartans and has a chance to be a contributor as a freshman.
MSU’s cornerback room is wide open as seniors depart and injury-prone players can’t be relied on. West’s length and good athleticism give him a shot to get some run with the ones.
West is a good player, and it should be considered a win for Smith to keep him home. Now, he should reward him with early playing time.
Linebacker Marcellius Pulliam - Although he did not play much after transferring from Miami, Pulliam has a shot to be a contributor this season.
Cal Haladay and Jordan Turner are gone, allowing two linebacker spots to open up. Darius Snow will likely take one, but another should be up for grabs.
Don’t be surprised to hear Pulliam’s name as someone surprising the staff and earning a role this spring.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.