Former MSU Coach Named to Top Committee
Former Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio was named a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday, as announced by the CFP Management Committee.
"I am very honored to be selected to the College Football Playoff Committee,” Dantonio said, per a release. “It’s exciting to join an outstanding group of people dedicated to college football and I will look to bring a coach’s perspective to the process. I want to thank the CFP for this opportunity to help and serve the game that has given so much to me throughout my career.”
Dantonio was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He is the winningest coach in Michigan State football history, sporting a career record of 114-57 during his time in East Lansing from 2007 to 2019.
Dantonio led teams to three Big Ten Conference championships (2010, 2013, 2015) and two victories in the Big Ten title game. He was able to secure a 2014 Rose Bowl win and a dramatic victory in the 2015 Cotton Bowl.
The Spartans made an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff under Dantonio. His 69-39 record in Big Ten games for a winning percentage of .639 is a school record. The coach is tied for first with seven AP Top 25 finishes, and he is second in AP Top 25 wins with 21.
Dantonio was the first coach in Big Ten history to record five 11-win seasons in a six-year span.
The former South Carolina defensive back coached the two best quarterbacks in school history, Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook, alongside one of Michigan State's most successful NFL talents, running back Le'Veon Bell.
Upon hearing of his election to the Hall of Fame, per the announcement release, Dantonio said, "I felt very humbled and overwhelmed by the significance of the moment. When I became a head coach, we wanted to build things that would last and have a positive impact on each individual."
Dantonio's presence as a member of the selection committee will no doubt be valuable. He is a high IQ football mind with the experience and understanding of what makes college football teams successful, and in the murky arena of picking best over deserving, his input is much-needed.
