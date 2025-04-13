Gulbin Talks Fellow Wake Forest Product, MSU Legend K9
Kenneth Walker III was by far the best thing the transfer portal ever did for Michigan State.
One of the Spartans' newest acquisitions from the transfer portal, Matt Gulbin, comes from Wake Forest, the very program Walker had come from when he transferred to Michigan State.
That's about the only commonality the two share, considering the difference in positions and the fact that, well, Kenneth Walker was Kenneth Walker.
"Those are tough shoes to fill," Gulbin said with a smile when he addressed the media this past week.
Gulbin didn't have the benefit of blocking for Walker while at Wake Forest; the Spartan legend transferred out shortly before Gulbin enrolled there.
"I think I moved into his room, actually, which is kind of funny," Gulbin said.
Walker, of course, didn't become the sensation he was until Michigan State, but he showed signs of what he could be in his two years at Wake Forest. He rushed for over 500 yards in each of those campaigns and scored 13 touchdowns in his final season with the program.
"I have a lot of respect for that guy," Gulbin said. "He's a great person, he was a great player at Wake."
While Gulbin was making the adjustment to the college level in the fall of 2021, Walker was putting the nation on notice as one of the best players in the country.
"I knew guys on the team that had been there [at Wake Forest when Walker was there]," Gulbin said. "He was just a freak. He was just a great player, great attitude, too, and a good person. So, I've never met him. Hopefully, I can in the future."
Gulbin played four seasons at Wake Forest. where he was named an All-ACC honorable mention last year. He was a three-year letterwinner with the program and made a combined 22 starts over the last two seasons.
The transfer has been taking reps at center this spring and could very well hold that position for the Spartans come fall.
Gulbin was rated a three-star transfer by 247Sports. He was one of four offensive linemen to have committed to Michigan State this past winter.
