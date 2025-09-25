Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Cardinals)
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet missed Week 3 of the 2025 season with a foot injury, but he is listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Charbonnet was a full participant in practice this week — a positive sign for his chances to play — but he has a quick turnaround with Seattle playing on Thursday.
In two games, Charbonnet has 27 carries for just 57 yards and a score, and he’s split time with Kenneth Walker III in the Seattle backfield.
That tandem would still split time in Week 4 if Charbonnet plays, although it’s worth noting that Walker didn’t do a ton with his touches (16 carries, 38 yards) in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.
When it comes to the prop market, I lean with Walker as a prop target with Charbonnet still up in the air for this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the best running game prop for the Seahawks in primetime in Week 4.
Best Seahawks Rushing Prop for Week 4 vs. Cardinals
This week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for this matchup, and I’m buying Walker to score in Week 4 with Charbonnet’s status up in the air:
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-145)
Zach Charbonnet missed Week 3 with an injury, and he’s questionable to play in Week 4 against the Cardinals, which could mean a major workload for Kenneth Walker III.
Walker found the end zone twice in Week 3 and has scored in back-to-back weeks, handling 29 carries and two receptions during that stretch. The Seahawks running back saw his snap share increase without Charbonnet in Week 3, and he should see yet another big role in Week 4 after getting at least 13 touches in every game this season.
Arizona has given up just one rushing score this season, but Walker’s role is too big to pass up in Week 4 – especially if Charbonnet sits.
