Spartans Must Throw Often to Beat Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans (4-3) have a chance to upset their rival and snap a three-year losing streak to the Michigan Wolverines (4-3). A big piece to accomplishing that goal is going to be throwing the ball frequently and efficiently against a below-average pass defense.
It is assumed that the Wolverines have a stout defensive group in both the run and pass game. That would be quite incorrect to this point in the season, as the Maize and Blue have struggled in stopping opposing offenses through the air under defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale.
Yes, the Wolverines have traditionally been incredible at stopping the run. They rank ninth in the FBS in least amount of opponent rush yards per game (92.1). However, the pass game is a completely different animal.
The Wolverines come in at 96th in college football in pass yards allowed per game (234.1). That is severely below average and has been exposed at times throughout the season from strong passing offenses.
Spanning from Weeks 4-6, the Wolverines allowed 856 passing yards and six touchdown passes, including a 10-point loss to the Washington Huskies. They escaped with a pair of three-point wins over USC and Minnesota in that time but were still torched in the pass game.
Last Saturday showed some recovery for the Wolverines' pass defense, as it allowed just 80 yards passing. The run defense did not play well, allowing 187 ground yards and a touchdown. It does not seem sustainable for their defense to play well in both facets throughout four quarters.
Many assume the pass game is very skilled and does not give up many yards due to future first-round pick Will Johnson being on the roster. To the dismay of Wolverine fans, Johnson is just one man and the rest of the group has been highly exposed throughout the year.
The Spartans possess all the tools to have a field day against a Wolverines defense that will likely struggle defending through the air against several dangerous pass-catchers.
A pair of downfield deep threats in freshman Nick Marsh and senior Montorie Foster Jr., who both went for over 100 yards last week will be targeted often. Coupled with more underneath looks to junior tight end Jack Velling to pick up clutch yardage over the middle on second and third down.
It will be on sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles to avoid turning the ball over and staying away from Johnson, who is arguably the best defensive secondary player in the entire nation. Throwing towards him is not going to be a sustainable tactic.
Chiles has thrown nine interceptions in seven games this season but has taken immense strides over the past few weeks to limit those. He is still turning the ball over, just not at the rapid rate that it was to begin the season. His decision-making has improved, and so has his accuracy.
The only way Michigan will be able to score big points is if the Spartans turn the ball over deep in their own territory which is something Michigan is very skilled at. Asking the Wolverines to drive 25 yards for a score compared to 70 is a completely different ballgame for that abysmal offense.
Three keys to winning in the pass game for the Spartans: stay away from Johnson, Chiles throwing accurately to open receivers, and take a few shots downfield when you have the matchup. The Spartans are more than capable of pulling out this win and they will have to do it by slinging the rock.
