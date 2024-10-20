Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles' Growth on Full Display Against Iowa
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has prided himself on the ability to recruit and maybe more importantly, his and his coaching staff's ability to develop players.
Few players on the roster fall into both of those categories like quarterback Aidan Chiles. After an up-and-down first half of the season, Chiles played well in his first game back from the bye week. Smith credited the young quarterback with growing over the course of the season.
“Football is a game of development and growth, especially at the college level, and we want to be all about doing that,” Smith said after the game. “That doesn't mean we're sitting here without a sense of urgency or with a ton of patience. We're continuing to push these guys to gain some confidence, build some skill, over and over doing similar things.
“And that's why, even with the bye week, there was no panic or overreaction like, "We've got to throw out the offense and put something new in." No, we know the type of players we have. We keep pushing those guys, and they continue with the work ethic they've had. We'll find some success, and it showed up tonight."
Smith noted Chiles and the offense learned from their close loss to Boston College a few weeks ago. In that game, Michigan State had numerous chances to take control but failed.
The Spartans' loss to the Eagles started a three-game losing streak. They learned how important it is to take advantage of their opportunities.
“I think about the game tonight and the responses that needed to take place, especially in the second half,” Smith said. “Going all the way back to Boston College, we had some opportunities, had some leads in Boston, and couldn't finish it. We couldn't respond the way we wanted to finish it. I think that shows some growth. You're always learning too.
“I think early in the season, call it the first four or five games, you're always learning about your team. That doesn't stop, but I think we've learned that we're very capable if we can play some disciplined football. There's some genuine belief in what we've got going, and that showed up tonight.”
Michigan State has matched its win total from last season and has done so in half of a season. Considering the preseason expectations for the Spartans from those on the outside looking in, Smith undoubtedly has Michigan State’s football program ahead of schedule. Another upset win next week, and the Spartans may begin receiving more positive attention nationally.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.