Why MSU's WR Additions Will Help Nick Marsh
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh had an excellent season as a true freshman.
Marsh caught 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns, making incredible athletic plays and showing Spartan fans that he will be a force in the Big Ten for years to come.
However, despite his impressive season, the Spartans’ offensive output was still poor. They could not move the ball through the air or on the ground.
So, Jonathan Smith and his staff attacked the transfer portal hard for wide receiver talent. They were successful in finding players who should contribute immediately in 2025.
Marsh was the only MSU receiver who consistently beat his defender and made plays in the passing game. That should not be the case this season because of the Spartans’ newest additions.
Last year, defenses knew they had to key in on No. 6, and the rest of the offense would be shut down. That had to be frustrating for Marsh and his quarterback, Aidan Chiles.
Now, with weapons who will be better able to make plays, Marsh should not have to shoulder the offensive load. Players like Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray will force defenses to respect the other receivers in this Spartans offense.
This is especially true for McCray, who was the focal point of Kent State’s offense last season.
The Golden Flashes went 0-12, and defenses knew McCray was the only player capable of beating them. Still, McCray posted impressive numbers, including 705 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
With McCray’s explosive play potential matched with Marsh’s, MSU has more options in the passing game than in 2024.
The Spartans, despite multiple games with poor offensive output, were one game away from playing postseason football last season. They decided to improve their offense, which should lead to better results on the field in 2025.
Chiles did not have enough consistent receiving options last season, leading to multiple frustrating turnovers. His interception numbers should drop this season with more players who can separate and be more consistent receivers.
It has been a few years since MSU’s offense was explosive and exciting. With better weapons on the perimeter in 2025, that has a real shot at changing.
Marsh will be thankful that he does not have to do everything this year, which should result in him having a big year.
