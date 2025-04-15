Can Spartan Wide Receiver Marsh Make History Once Again?
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is entering his second season in East Lansing and looking to back up his record-setting freshman campaign.
After a third consecutive season under .500, Marsh was one of the only positive takeaways for the Spartans.
Marsh set the program record for most receiving yards by a true freshman with 649 yards. There were moments during the season when Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles showed off his arm talent to find an open Marsh down the field.
With another year under their belt and an improved offensive line to give Chiles more time in the pocket, Marsh could be poised for another breakout season.
Michigan State has only had 10 players to reach the 1,000-yard mark and haven't has one since wide receiver Jayden Reed had 1,026 receiving yards in 2021. Marsh has the potential to be the next Spartans’ wide receiver to reach that impressive mark with another great season.
Against Maryland, Marsh had a career game, catching eight receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns, which led to a Spartans’ second-half comeback for the last-second win.
Expecting Marsh to earn 200 receiving yards per game is unrealistic, but he will have to be more consistent as a No. 1 option next season.
There were too many games last season where Marsh was not a factor at all. The freshman had two or fewer receptions on five occasions. If Michigan State aims to be competitive next season, Marsh needs to be more consistent.
Not all the blame can be put on Marsh, as there were plenty of games where Michigan State was overpowered and couldn’t find Marsh for the home run play.
Against Oregon and Ohio State, Marsh combined for only five receptions for 88 yards. To elevate to the next level, he must show that no matter the talent level on defense, he will find a way to impact the game.
Head coach Jonathan Smith added talent at the wide receiver position in the transfer portal this offseason. Wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly should be able to take some of the attention off of Marsh.
In 2024, Marsh finished the season with 41 receptions. If the Spartans’ play callers can scheme ways for their best athlete to get the ball more, the Detroit native could eclipse 60 or more receptions next season.
