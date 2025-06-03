Former Spartans HC Nick Saban Offers Praise on AD Hire
The Michigan State Spartans made the new hire of athletic director J Batt official on Monday morning, making him the 11th since 1992. With the hire came praise from a familiar figure in former Spartan football head coach and college football's No. 1 coach in history, Nick Saban.
Saban commented Batt's hire and is extremely confident in where he can lead this University. He said that Batt is the "perfect fit" for the Spartans after the impressive work that he was able to do alongside Saban as deputy athletic director at Alabama from 2017 to 2022.
"As J Batt takes the helm of Michigan State Athletics, the Spartans enter a new era - one defined by hard work, dedication and a relentless drive for excellence," Saban wrote, per an X, formerly known as Twitter, post from Michigan State Athletics.
"In a time of staggering change across college sports, his vision and leadership are exactly what the Spartans need to thrive. J did an outstanding job for us at Alabama before taking over at Georgia Tech, where he brought renewed energy and strategic growth to the Yellow Jackets - laying a strong foundation of competitive success. He is the perfect fit in East Lansing to help build champions on and off the field, and leading MSU with purpose into the future."
This will be Batt's third college athletic department he will be leading since 2017. Starting with Saban and the Crimson Tide, he spent four years with Georgia Tech before accepting the Spartan job. The extensive experience at multiple stops is a nod to the production he has gained.
Saban was the Spartans' head coach from 1995 to 99, totaling a 34-24-1 record in five seasons, before he became the living legend with Alabama for 17 seasons. There are few people that have multiple direct ties to Batt, and his stamp of approval is a big one.
The Spartans are heading in the right direction to once again become one of the top universities in the country. If Batt is able to make his mark in East Lansing like he has at the last few stops, good things are on the horizon for the entire Michigan State athletic department.
