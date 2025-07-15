MSU's Bitter Rival Deemed One of Best Fits for Saban
Some buzz was generated in the world of college football on Monday when former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said on his show, "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," that a close source "thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."
It's not likely that this will happen, but of course, especially in the dog days of the offseason, specualtion like that is going to spark discussion, and that's exactly what it has done.
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli entertained the conversation, albeit admitting he doesn't believe Saban will be coaching in 2026.
Fornelli listed five destinations that "would be best fits" for Saban. And Michigan State fans aren't going to be too happy with one of them.
The expert listed Michigan at No. 2, with LSU coming in at No. 1.
"Saban never conquered the Big Ten," Fornelli wrote. "He spent 22 seasons as a coach in the SEC, won 11 SEC titles and seven national championships. But, in five seasons at Michigan State, he won more than seven games in a season only once. He went 23-16-1 in conference play. You know it eats at him. You know he wants the chance to prove to the world that he's not a system coach who is only capable of winning in the SEC. He can win in the Big Ten, too!
"Though probably not at Michigan State. Thankfully, it's not totally out of line to think the Michigan job could be open next offseason should things not go to plan in Sherrone Moore's second season. It's a blue-blood program that's won a recent national title, has a 5-star QB in Bryce Underwood and has the financial backing to continue making waves.
"It's a turn-key operation. It's a much more attractive situation than a longer-term project like Texas Tech or Florida State would be."
As Fornelli mentioned, Saban spent a good chunk of his early head coaching years at Michigan State before he would go on to have the career he is most renowned for -- his time at LSU and Alabama, where he won a combined six national championships.
As if leaving Michigan State to go to LSU didn't hurt fans enough, joining the Wolverines would feel like the ultimate slap in the face.
Ironically, Saban's final game as a head coach was against Michigan in the 2024 Rose Bowl, which was part of the 2023-24 College Football Playoff. The Wolverines, of course, won and went on to win the national title.
