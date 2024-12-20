Spartans Offer Intriguing UMass Edge
Michigan State's pass rush was abysmal in 2024. Time and again, they failed to pressure opposing quarterbacks. In the modern game where the quarterback holds more responsibility than ever, it is critical to punish the opposing passer.
With Ken Talley transferred to Arkansas and Khris Bhogle graduated out, the Spartans will need to look for a stand-up edge rusher in the transfer portal. They have Anthony Jones and Jordan Hall, who are formidable, but depth will be crucial in Year 2 for Jonathan Smith since the 2024 season was ravaged by injuries.
The Spartans recently offered UMass edge rusher Kofi Asare, who was a three-star class of 2022 prospect, per 247Sports, and spent three seasons with the Minutemen. He announced the offer on social media on Tuesday.
Asare, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher comes off a solid 2024 season in which he recorded 30 tackles, six for losses, 3.0 sacks, a pass defensed, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble while playing in all 12 games for the Minutemen. That followed a 2023 campaign in which he appeared in just eight games. He did not record any stats that season.
Asare's 3.0 sacks from this past season were tied for third in the Independent Conference, while his six tackles for loss were tied for sixth in the conference.
Asare hails from Worchester, Massachusetts. He was ranked the No. 13 class of 2022 recruit in the state by 247Sports.
If Asare were to join the Spartans, he would likely serve as a rush end.
Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt described the position last spring.
"We can take those guys that we have in our package -- I mean, there's a lot of things we can do with those guys," Wilt said. "And our check systems -- 'How do we want to play this formation? How do we want to play this set? How do we want to play open pictures? How do we play empty pictures?' We have variety within the scheme and system and they're standing up, it becomes a little bit easier to get in and out of things."
Asare has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.