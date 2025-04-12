Spartans May Have Their Punt Returner With New Transfer WR
When Michigan State transitioned to the offseason, it was in need of a punt returner.
Former Spartan wide receiver Montorie Foster had held that role last season, and upon losing him to graduation, the program not only needed to make up for the void he and other receivers left in the wideout room, but it needed a key player to be able to return punts as well.
It could have looked in house, but instead, the Spartans may have found their guy with Omari Kelly, who had been one of the best available returners in the portal.
Not only was Kelly a first-team All-Conference USA honoree as a wideout in his lone season with Middle Tennessee State last year, but he was also recognized for his stellar campaign as a punt returner, having been named an all-conference second team honoree for that role.
Kelly returned eight punts for 83 yards, with an average of 10.4 yards per return.
Surprisingly, that wasn't even a role he had been used to.
"That was actually my first year ever returning," Kelly said. "So, it was fun for me, and I just look forward to just seeing what I can do on this level back there."
Kelly has been repping returns so far this spring. It's likely this was an area of his game Michigan State had looked at when it recruited him in the portal, and he could very well be the team's primary returner come fall.
As far as his abilities as a receiver goes, Kelly noted two aspects of his game he thinks intrigued the staff.
"I would say the biggest thing would probably be my speed and how I play I bigger than I am," Kelly said. "I'm not the biggest guy out there, so I try to play bigger than I actually am."
Kelly totaled 869 yards and four touchdowns on 53 receptions for the Blue Raiders last season. That campaign followed his two seasons at Auburn, where he appeared in a total of 19 contests.
The Spartans have been high on Kelly, and given what he brings to the table as both a receiver and returner, he could have quite the impact for this group in what will be his final collegiate season.
