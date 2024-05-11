Spartans Ranked in the Bottom Half of Big Ten Power Rankings
Between the mess the previous coaching staff left behind and a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal, few new head coaches walk into the type of situation Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith entered upon his arrival in East Lansing.
As he enters his first season with the Spartans, Coach Smith undoubtedly has an uphill battle to return Michigan State football to its former glory. The Spartans will have many hurdles to overcome if they hope to return to their former glory days soon.
Not only does Coach Smith and the Spartans have to deal with the transfer portal and stiff competition along the recruiting trail, but they also have to deal with the fact that their arch-rival just won the National Championship, which also impacts their recruiting efforts, especially when it comes to in-state recruits considering both schools.
In addition, over the last few weeks, the Spartans have seen nearly 20 players enter the transfer portal. While they have successfully signed a few players via the portal and recruiting trail, the Spartans have had a lackluster offseason of bringing in new talent.
Coach Smith has had many players enter the transfer portal and has dealt with the usual challenges that stem from a new coaching staff coming to town. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli briefly notes the difficulty Coach Smith and his coaching staff have had so far at Michigan State.
“It has been an offseason of change in East Lansing, Michigan,” Fornelli said. “There was an exodus of players, as is typically the case when there’s a regime change, but the Spartans lost some key contributors on defense to the portal this spring.”
Coach Smith must overcome his many early difficulties to turn things around at Michigan State quickly. He claims he won't be patient in his quest to improve the Spartans, but he has struggled with the two primary tools he has: the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.
As Michigan State bounces back from a difficult last few seasons, the road ahead will be difficult as well, especially in the immediate future, as it usually takes a new coaching staff a few years to turn things around.
