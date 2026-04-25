MSU Picks Up Big Commitment from Four-Star Chicago DL

Michigan State has gotten the best commitment of its 2027 class to this point.

The Spartans picked up the commitment of four-star St. Rita (Ill.) defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua on Friday night. Ozolua, who is ranked 408th overall in his class on the 247Sports Composite, announced his decision on social media. He is the first composite four-star that MSU has picked up this recruiting cycle.

BREAKING: DL Ohimai Ozolua has committed to Michigan State.



Four-star on the 247Sports Composite at 408th overall. Nice get for Pat Fitzgerald and Winston DeLattibourdere III. pic.twitter.com/q0ltYYQQL4 — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) April 25, 2026

Ozolua is the sixth commitment of the 2027 class to this point. On3 currently has Michigan State's class at 43rd in the country and 13th in the Big Ten following Ozolua's announcement. He's the second defensive commitment, joining three-star safety Ty'ire Clark .

This is also a really nice step forward in establishing MSU's desired pipeline between East Lansing and Chicago. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has a lot of built-up relationships in and around the city from his time at Northwestern, but this is the first Chicago-based recruit that the Spartans have gotten this cycle. Making it a four-star pickup makes it all the better for Fitzgerald and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III .

More on Ozolua

There's a reason Ozolua was ranked so high. Michigan State seemed to be in a good position here for a bit, but it had to fend off offers and the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Nebraska, Minnesota, and some other Power Four schools in order to lock in Ozolua here.

Ozolua's size has the chance to be outstanding. On3 currently has him at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds. Like pretty much every high school recruit, he'll need to put on some weight, but that height indicates some great potential. The tallest defensive lineman on the Spartans' roster, Eli Coenen, is also 6-foot-6. There's a lot of potential power for Michigan State to look to tap into here.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

What can make it more exciting is that Ozolua has gotten on so many radars so quickly. Last year, his junior year of high school, was his very first season playing football. Basketball used to be the focus. His raw strength as a 3-tech pops really does pop out on the tape. Once he becomes a bit quicker on his feet and adds some muscle, he easily projects as a Big Ten-caliber player.

Verbal commitments are just the start, though. There's always work to be done before the pen gets put to paper. Michigan State will have the chance to deepen its connection with Ozolua in the near future, as he's scheduled to take an official visit from May 29-31.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images