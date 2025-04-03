Potential Recruiting Violations Under Tucker Leads to NCAA Investigation
Mel Tucker has Michigan State University back in a negative spotlight, even after years since his firing.
Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewsicz told The Detroit News that the NCAA is investigating the university for potential recruiting violations during Tucker's reign in East Lansing.
There are no details regarding the alleged violations. Per the Detroit News, Guskiewsicz will be meeting with the NCAA next week.
“Michigan State athletics has cooperated with the NCAA to review a potential matter concerning the football program under the former staff and will continue to do so for the duration of the process," Michigan State executive senior associate AD/communications said in a statement to multiple agencies. "NCAA rules do not permit the University to provide any additional details at this time.”
Michigan State had fired Tucker in September of 2023 after he was accused of sexual harassment. The following month, the university had learned upon investigation that he had sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault prevention educator who had worked with the football program.
As reported by The State News last week, Tracy's pending lawsuit against Tucker has yet to go into effect, as the former Michigan State coach could not be found.
Tucker had signed a 10-year, $95 million extension back in 2021, the same season he led Michigan State to an 11-2 record with a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
That was the Spartans' last appearance in a Bowl game and the only winning season under Tucker. The program went a combined 20-14 in his 34 games as head coach.
Tucker was hired in the winter of 2020 after the resignation of legendary coach Mark Dantonio. He was at the helm for three-plus seasons before he was fired.
The program went 2-5 in his first year, the shortened COVID-19 season that came before the 11-2 2021 season. It then took a major step backward with a 5-7 season in 2022 and a 4-8 season in 2023, in which Tucker only coached the first two games.
Surely, more will be revealed as this investigation progresses. We will keep you updated with any new information.
Be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.