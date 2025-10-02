Michigan State Reveals Uniform Combo for Game at Nebraska
Michigan State has revealed its uniform combo for its upcoming game in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The team posted a video on social media Thursday evening featuring safety Malik Spencer that showed off its choice of helmet, jersey, and pants.
That clip officially reveals that the Spartans will be wearing green helmets, white jerseys, and green pants on Saturday.
Michigan State Uniform Tracker
All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.
Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)
Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)
@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)
Comparing MSU and Nebraska's Seasons
Michigan State and Nebraska have had parallel seasons to this point. Both teams began this year by sweeping their non-conference schedules to reach 3-0, but then both lost their Big Ten openers to ranked opponents. The Spartans and the Cornhuskers are also coming into this game off a bye week, so both squads will be well-rested.
While each team has mirrored the other in terms of wins and losses, the advantage has to go to Nebraska a bit in this game. The Cornhuskers' season began with a win over Cincinnati at a neutral site --- though the game sounded like a Nebraska home game --- at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Since that game, the Bearcats have won three straight and stand at 3-1. MSU's top non-conference win came in double overtime against a Boston College team that is now 1-3 and 0-2 in ACC play. Advantage, Nebraska.
Nebraska also handled business against weaker opponents better. Both the Cornhuskers and MSU have played a MAC team. The Cornhuskers crushed Akron, 68-0; Michigan State got by Western Michigan, 23-6. Advantage, Nebraska.
There's also been an FCS opponent on each team's schedule. Nebraska beat Houston Christian, 59-7; the Spartans won versus Youngstown State, 41-24. Advantage, Nebraska.
Then there's also the factor of home-field advantage and the incoming crowd of 85,000-plus people. Advantage, Nebraska.
As the scores of the three victories suggest, the stats favor the Cornhuskers, as well. Nebraska's ranking in the FBS is better than MSU's for total and scoring offense, as well as total and scoring defense. That's going to be a lot for the Spartans to overcome.
