MSU Football Season Opener Moved Up, HC Game Revealed, More
Michigan State football now has some insight into the first eight weeks of its 2025 schedule.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced the majority of its television schedule and times for the first three weeks of the 2025 season, as well as some other select games.
Michigan State's season opener against Western Michigan has been moved up from Saturday to Friday, continuing the annual tradition of the Spartans' Friday night season openers. The game is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.
Michigan State's Week 2 home contest against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC.
This, of course, will be a rematch of last year's meeting between the Spartans and Eagles, which took place at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Michigan State's Week 3 home meeting with Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Big Ten Network. The two teams last met in the 2021 season. This will be just the fourth-ever meeting between the programs.
The Spartans' Week 4 away game against USC on Saturday, Sept. 27, does not yet have a kickoff time or network designation.
Michigan State's Week 6 road game against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 4, does not have a specific time yet. The potential slots are noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.
The Spartans' Week 7 home game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, will be their homecoming game. The game is set for noon ET, with a network designation to be determined.
It will be the first time the two programs meet as conference foes, as well as their first meeting since 1974.
Michigan State's Week 8 road matchup against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 18, will be the Hoosiers' homecoming game. The network designation is to be determined, and the game will either be placed at noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.
Indiana walloped Michigan State in East Lansing last season, as part of its run to the College Football Playoff.
