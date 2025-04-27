Former MSU DL Barrow Finds NFL Home
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons, as announced by Miami (FL) football.
Barrow, who was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, transferred out of East Lansing and landed with Miami for the 2024 season.
During his time with the Spartans, Barrow totaled 110 tackles, 19 for loss, two forced fumbles, a pass defended and 10.5 sacks. He posted 30 tackles and five and a half sacks with the Hurricanes in 2024.
Barrow was a three-star prospect out of Grovetown High School in Georgia in 2019, committing to the Spartans under then-head coach Mark Dantonio. Despite Dantonio’s sudden retirement in February 2020, Barrow remained with MSU and played for Mel Tucker.
Barrow was a contributor in 2021, starting 10 games in an 11-win season. He showed potential in his redshirt freshman season, posting 34 tackles and three sacks.
In 2022, the Spartans relied on Barrow to be a major contributor on the defensive line. While the team did not make a bowl game that season, Barrow took a step forward, posting nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
MSU anticipated a better season in 2023, but still did not play in a bowl game. However, Barrow still totaled 36 tackles and three and a half sacks.
Barrow entered the transfer portal after the dismissal of Mel Tucker but decided to withdraw shortly after. He finished the season and appeared in all 12 games.
When the Spartans hired Jonathan Smith after that season, they expected Barrow to be a leader for their defense. However, Barrow re-entered the portal that spring, deciding to join the Hurricanes a few weeks later.
Barrow had a good year for the Hurricanes, but it did not result in him being selected in the draft.
Barrow joins a Falcons interior defensive line that features David Onyemata and former second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro. While he is an undrafted free agent, he has a chance to break through and compete for a roster spot.
The former Spartan sought a bigger opportunity by leaving East Lansing, but he did not find himself as a draft pick as a result.
Barrow could still have a chance to be a depth lineman at the professional level.
