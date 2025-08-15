MSU Needs to Maximize Offense’s Potential
Michigan State's offense has a chance to be great this season.
With an improved Aidan Chiles behind center, a plethora of receiving weapons, an offensive line that has a hunger to set the tone and a run game that could see mulitple backs leading the charge, the Spartans need to exploit wha they have at their disposal.
With a balanced run and pass game, Michigan State will have a chance down the road to open up the playbook, and it needs to be able to do so.
Our Aidan Champion discusses the potential of this unit on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith spoke to reporters on Monday. Below is a partial transcript from Smith's media availability on Monday.
Jonathan Smith
Q: How are you managing motivation a few weeks out?
Smith: "Yeah, it's an important piece, right? We've been going -- I think it's, what is it today? 11 or 12 -- kind of hit them strongly on Sunday of this idea of not just kind of getting through it but truly improving through this week. And I was happy with today, coming off a scrimmage. We got a bunch of reps on Saturday. I thought it was crisp, and we'll go again in the next couple of days in full pads.
"Because we do, we need to improve. There's some competition. Kind of described it as a week of separation to the team in regards to, yeah, depth charts, but also just teams themselves. What team can separate in regards to getting better through these dog days of camp."
Q: What questions does Saturday answer for you?
Smith: "I thought depth defensively showed up. A lot of guys, a lot of reps there. Played sound defense pretty much throughout. And so, that kind of re-confirms some of our feeling. I think we took some steps in the run game, to be honest with you. There was some quality carries out of the backfield, offensive line doing some stuff. Especially in the middle part of the scrimmage, so that was good to see. I think we're progressing there. Still a lot to work on, though."
Q: What about cornerbacks? Did you learn anything about them?
Smith: "Lot of guys and a decent amount of rotation. On the corner piece, was really pleased with our tackling. They got guys on the ground -- balls on the perimeter and in space. Contested some. Actually caused a fumble on one. So, we were pleased with the physicality of the corners."
