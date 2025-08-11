WATCH: MSU D-Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa Talks State of His Room
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State comes off its first scrimmage of fall camp and has kicked off a week where "separation" is emphasized.
That's something defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa is looking for in his room, which is one of the deepest groups on the team. Now is the time where they have to show coaches why you deserve significant reps.
Suiaunoa discussed this and more when he addressed the media on Monday.
You can watch his availability below:
Suiaunoa spoke after head coach Jonathan Smith took the podium. Below is a partial transcript from Smith's availability:
Jonathan Smith
Q: How are you managing motivation a few weeks out?
Smith: "Yeah, it's an important piece, right? We've been going -- I think it's, what is it today? 11th or 12th -- kind of hit them strongly on Sunday of this idea of not just kind of getting through it but truly improving through this week. And I was happy with today, coming off a scrimmage. We got a bunch of reps on Saturday. I thought it was crisp, and we'll go again in the next couple of days in full pads.
"Because we do, we need to improve. There's some competition. Kind of described it as a week of separation to the team in regards to, yeah, depth charts, but also just teams themselves. What team can separate in regards to getting better through these dog days of camp."
Q: What questions does Saturday answer for you?
Smith: "I thought depth defensively showed up. A lot of guys, a lot of reps there. Played sound defense pretty much throughout. And so, that kind of re-confirms some of our feeling. I think we took some steps in the run game, to be honest with you. There was some quality carries out of the backfield, offensive line doing some stuff. Especially in the middle part of the scrimmage, so that was good to see. I think we're progressing there. Still a lot to work on, though."
Q: What about cornerbacks? Did you learn anything about them?
Smith: "Lot of guys and a decent amount of rotation. On the corner piece, was really pleased with our tackling. They got guys on the ground -- balls on the perimeter and in space. Contested some. Actually caused a fumble on one. So, we were pleased with the physicality of the corners."
