Spartans' Special Teams Players Compared to Hawkeyes
The Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Homecoming Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.
With a big game for not only the football team but the entire university and Spartan Nation, there will need to be some factors that pan the Spartans' way to get the royal homecoming victory.
A few main pieces to puzzle out a win will come from having success in the special teams phase of the game. In a battle that might come down to the fourth quarter, some of these plays on fourth down or kickoffs could be huge in not only field position, but putting points on the scoreboard.
Both teams have extremely accurate kickers. Spartans Jonathan Kim is perfect on field goals this season going 9/9 with a long of 51 yards. The Hawkeyes have a solid option themselves with Drew Stevens who is 10/11 with a long of 51 as well.
Kim has missed one point after attempt as Stevens is still perfect in that category. Together, they both have missed one kick this season and showed the ability to make a 51-yarder in a game situation. One of these kickers may have to outperform the other to give their team the upper hand.
Punter Ryan Eckley for the Spartans is having a great year punting the long ball. He is averaging 48 yards a punt which is second in the Big Ten Conference.
For the Hawkeyes, Rhys Dakin has not boomed as many long balls but has been excellent in pinning opponents deep and setting up the Hawkeyes' defense. 14 of his punts have been downed inside the 20, which is second in the conference and 11 more times than Eckley has done that for the Spartans. Setting up long possessions could be crucial late in the game.
Returning may be the biggest advantage Iowa has over Michigan State as they have a very elusive returner in Kaden Wetjen. Wetjen is second in the conference for average kick return yards and fifth in average punt return yards. With such a great returner, Michigan State needs to be at its best to limit his production.
Homecoming is always a special game, the Spartans look to use special teams' success to end the night and homecoming festivities in a positive matter and represent the Green and White proudly.
