Spartans' Strengths & Weaknesses in Loss to Boston College
The Michigan State Spartans lost an absolute battle on Saturday night on the road vs. Boston College, falling 23-19, in the 11th annual "Red Bandana Game" with positives and negatives being emphasized in the loss.
Turnovers were the key factor in last night's ballgame as the Spartans gave the ball back four times, two fumbles and two interceptions were the difference. The Eagles capitalized with 10 points on early turnovers in the second half that spoiled an 11-point lead for the Green and White.
Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles was the biggest letdown through the air, showing his youth with multiple ill-advised decisions in big moments. Chiles threw two interceptions, one of them coming on a game-winning drive, trailing by four with one minute left in the fourth quarter.
Redshirt junior running back Nate Carter was stunned tonight, rushing for just nine yards on nine touches as the Eagle defense completely eliminated him as a factor for the Spartans.
Enduring multiple injuries, the offensive line was solid for most of the game, giving the running game several open holes for a total of 127 rushing yards. Nearly half of those yards came from Chiles as he had to create plays with his feet, rushing for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Another bright spot for the Spartans was running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, one of the stars on offense, as he had 15 carries for 61 yards. Lynch-Adams established the run game with multiple big plays on third down to extend drives.
More optimism came from junior tight end and Oregon State transfer, Jack Velling, creating big plays throughout the night. Velling grabbed six balls for 77 yards, his best game as a Spartan in his first year with the program.
Senior kicker Jonathan Kim was money tonight, converting on all four field goal attempts and nailing a 51-yard kick. Kim kept the Spartans in the contest with several clutch kicks.
The Spartans outgained their opponent with 368 yards, allowing just 292 to the Eagles but could not come out with the victory. Not enough was done in the red zone with the Spartan offense converting just once in five attempts.
Next week, the Spartans will be back at Spartan Stadium, facing one of the best teams in college football, No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Regrouping and making adjustments to the offensive scheme will be a key point of emphasis this week in practice.
