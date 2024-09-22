Spartans TE Remains Positive After Loss to Boston College
The Michigan State Spartans lost a gritty battle to Boston College on Saturday night, 23-19, ending the undefeated streak and falling to 3-1 on the year. Junior tight end Jack Velling was a bright spot in the loss, adding a big piece on the offensive side of the ball.
Velling had six catches for 77 yards, his best game as a Spartan in his first season after coming over from Oregon State with Coach Jonathan Smith.
The Spartans trailed by 4 with just over a minute to play and drove down the field with 39 of Velling's receiving yards coming on the drive before quarterback Aidan Chiles threw an interception into the end zone at the Eagles 20-yard line, ending the ballgame.
“That last drive, we were moving the ball great," Velling said after the game. "Just happened the way it did. All in all, capitalizing in the red zone and limiting turnovers, we’ll work on it and get back to work Sunday and be better from there on out.”
Just 1-5 in the red zone, the Spartans failed to convert several touchdown chances and had to settle for three points on four separate drives which was a key point in the team's first loss of the season.
Leading 14-3, Sixth-year running back and kick returner, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, fumbled the second-half opening kickoff, which led to a field goal for the Eagles to start the half. The Spartans found a way to battle back in the second half but just did not come out on the winning side.
"That’s not how you want to start a second half, obviously, but the way that we came out after that and responded, I wouldn’t say I was surprised because I see it every day from our guys." Velling said. "I’m proud of our guys and how they responded tonight but just say ‘keep your head up’ and the offense will get us right. I’m proud of us and the way we fought tonight through four quarters, it didn’t go our way but I'm proud of us."
Velling also had encouraging short but confident words about quarterback Aidan Chiles after two costly interceptions that gave the Eagles seven points just before halftime and the victory at the end of the game on the game-winning drive.
“He’ll be back better, 100% next week, that’s it.” Velling said.
The Spartans will regroup this week in practice and will prepare for a tough matchup against the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday in East Lansing.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.