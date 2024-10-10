Spartans' Tommy Schuster Makes Plays When Given Chances
In football, no matter what level, the backup quarterback position can be one of the most unique spots on a team.
Preparing all the tasks as a quarterback throughout the week, helping and observing the game for the starter to thrive but ready to make a name for themselves when given their opportunity. That is exactly what Tommy Schuster has done in his first and final year of college ball.
Schuster transferred to Michigan State to play football for the Spartans after having a great career at the University of North Dakota. While playing for North Dakota, he created arguably the best resume out of anyone who has ever played the position for the Fighting Hawks. Finishing his career as the all-time leader in passing yards, completions, touchdowns and total offense.
Schuster wanted to prove himself as a Division 1 quarterback at not only the FCS level but also a step up in the FBS. So far, he has done that when given his limited opportunities. His season has been highlighted by his performance against Prairie View A&M, as he completed eight out of ten passes for 97 passing yards. He also found the end zone for the first time in his Spartans career with a rushing touchdown.
In the last few weeks, Schuster has been thrown into games against nationally ranked opponents and has yet to turn the ball when leading the offense. In small sample sizes, Schuster went 3-of-6 for 32 yards against the Ohio State Buckeyes and last week finished with a stat line of 5-for-5 passing and 37 yards when facing the Oregon Ducks.
Out of all the schools Schuster could have selected in the transfer portal, he chose Michigan State. After losing the starting quarterback job this fall to Aidan Chiles, his consistency and production during practice, film, and previous game experience continue to give him chances to play when given the opportunity.
It is no secret that the Spartans coaching staff likes Chiles and sees many opportunities given his athleticism, but it is also apparent that this team believes in Schuster as well and trusts him enough to run this offense if it were to come down to him.
