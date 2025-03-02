Former MSU OL Tyler Booker on Uncle Ulish's Guidance
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Former Michigan State offensive lineman Ulish Booker had a successful football career.
He played for the Spartans for multiple years under Nick Saban and Bobby Williams. He went undrafted in 2003 and then caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a few years.
Booker has since retired and has been pursuing business ventures off the field. However, football still runs deep in the Booker blood.
Ulish’s nephew, Tyler, spent three seasons at Alabama, two under Saban. He is going through the 2025 NFL Draft process as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the class.
Tyler spoke about how his uncle has guided him through the draft process at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday morning.
“He’s helped me a lot through this process by telling me some of his experiences,” he said. “What to expect, what it’s like to be in a locker room, really how to go through the ups and downs of playing football.”
Booker said his uncle has been a valuable resource during what can be an overwhelming process for many draft prospects.
“It’s super valuable to have somebody who has that experience and somebody who’s close to you, somebody who’s going to give it to you straight, and he’s always shot me straight, so I’m very appreciative of him and all his knowledge.”
Booker also joked that his uncle has already shown his old highlights at Thanksgiving reunions and that he expects to see them again this year.
Booker is one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft class. He is a physical interior player who has a serious love for the game of football.
He said one of the biggest reasons he loves football is because he gets to take away opponents’ love for the game.
MSU has always been a family-oriented environment. While Tyler did not go to MSU, he appreciates having the guidance of a former Spartan.
There are a few months until the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, and it will be a joyous occasion for the Booker family when they hear Tyler’s name called.
Ulish will continue to help guide Tyler through his NFL career, which has a chance to be a long and successful one.
