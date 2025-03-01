MSU Players We Could See at the NFL Combine in 2026
The Michigan State Spartans have not had a great few seasons on the football field in the last few years.
MSU has failed to reach a bowl game since 2021. Fans have become impatient and frustrated, hoping for a winning season sooner rather than later.
Despite not making a bowl game, the Spartans have put out some solid NFL players in recent years. Their streak of at least one player being drafted broke in 2021, but they have started a new one since.
That streak has included Kenneth Walker III in 2022, Jayden Reed in 2023, and Nick Samac in 2024. It is in danger this season, as kicker Jonathan Kim was the only player invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.
MSU could see more players invited in 2026, but who are they?
Let’s identify three players who could represent the Spartans at the Combine next year.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles - If everything goes well, we could see MSU’s signal-caller meeting with teams in Indianapolis.
Chiles has incredible physical tools but struggled with turnovers in his first season in East Lansing. He started to improve towards the end of the season, not throwing an interception over the final three games of the season.
NFL teams covet quarterbacks with size, arm strength and elite mobility. Chiles possesses all these traits, it all has to come together mentally.
Offensive tackle Conner Moore - The top transfer the Spartans landed in the winter portal, Moore could have the traits of an NFL right tackle.
Moore was a second-team All-Big Sky member at Montana State in 2024, helping them reach the national championship game. He has excellent size at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds and could be an elite run blocker.
If Moore’s traits can translate to the Power Four level, he could hear his name called in the Draft in April.
Linebacker Jordan Hall - If the production improves, Hall could be a sleeper at linebacker in next year’s draft.
Hall is one of the most instinctual defenders on the team and has one of the highest IQs. He took a backseat to Jordan Turner in 2024, but he should return to a starting role in 2025.
If Hall shows improvement on tape as a middle linebacker, he will prove to teams he can be a complete player at the next level.
