Why MSU-UCLA is the Perfect Homecoming Game
Michigan State fans learned the date of their Homecoming game on Thursday -- Oct. 11, the Spartans' Week 7 matchup against UCLA.
This couldn't have been a better Homecoming game for the Spartan fan base. And what makes it even better is the fact that it will be played at noon, considering Michigan State didn't have a single noon game last season.
Here's why UCLA is the perfect Homecoming game:
Storied Programs
Michigan State and UCLA are two historically successful programs that, despite not having much recent success, each have their own special place in the long history of college football.
Both programs have produced great NFL talent, and they each have a devoted fan base of alumni.
First Meeting Since 1974, First as Big Ten Opponents
This will be the first time the programs meet as conference members, and it will be their first meeting in over 50 years.
1965
These programs met twice in 1965, the first of Michigan State's back-to-back national title seasons under Duffy Daugherty. They met once in East Lansing, a matchup that saw the Spartans come out victorious, and once again in the Rose Bowl when the Bruins got their revenge in a narrow 14-12 win.
With it being Homecoming, as well as the 60th anniversary year of that 1965 title team, this is a perfect opportunity for the program to honor that team, welcoming back living members of that iconic squad.
Both Programs in Similar Situations
It's actually eerie how similar these teams are, despite being in very different areas of the country.
Both Michigan State and UCLA are coming off 5-7 seasons and looking to bounce back in a stacked Big Ten. And they're both in the second year of the a new regime.
On top of that, both head coaches were former collegiate stars who played in the Pac-12 at the same time. Jonathan Smith played at Oregon State from 1998 to 2001, while DeShaun Foster played at UCLA from 1998 to 2001.
Both Smith and Foster come off their first seasons coaching in the Big Ten.
Michigan State fans couldn't have asked for a more fitting Homecoming game.
