MSU's Wayne Matthews III Offers Versatility, Leadership
The Michigan State Spartans need as much help as they can get on the defensive side of the ball.
Joe Rossi’s defense lost several contributors from last year’s team, needing young players to step into important roles and veterans to emerge as leaders.
Linebacker Jordan Hall and safety Malik Spencer are obvious candidates to lead the way for the rest of the defense, but there is one player who many are not talking about when considering who the team’s vocal leader could be.
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III could have a solid season in his last year of eligibility. The Old Dominion transfer had a fine 2024 in his first year in East Lansing.
Matthews totaled 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games for the Spartans last season. Those numbers do not jump off the page, but there is much more to his game that the staff could unlock next season.
In 2023 with the Monarchs, Matthews totaled 135 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He was one of the best coverage linebackers in the Sun Belt.
Matthews is a tackling machine who can also hold up in the passing game. His versatility will be crucial for the Spartans this season, should he be the second starting linebacker next to Hall.
MSU was fine in pass coverage last season, finishing ninth in the Big Ten with 206.9 passing yards allowed per game. Those numbers could rise if Rossi drops Matthews back in coverage more next season.
Matthews, who is entering his fifth collegiate season, has extensive experience, having appeared in 35 career games. Not only should he produce on the field, but he should also help bring along the several young linebackers on this Spartan roster.
If MSU wants to compete with the top teams in the conference next season, it must improve its defense significantly. Matthews will play a major part in that turnaround.
Matthews will likely be the will linebacker, meaning he is the defender who will play in space. Rossi often runs two linebackers and a slot cornerback in his defensive system.
The Spartans have a team capable of making a bowl game in 2025. They will lean on the experience of some of their seasoned veterans, like Matthews.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our community group, Go Green Go White, as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.