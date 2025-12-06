MSU, Pat Fitzgerald to Retain DC Joe Rossi, Other Key Assistant

New Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald is making moves. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Fitzgerald would be retaining defensive coordinator Joe Rossi for 2026. An MSU spokesperson confirmed this information to Spartan Nation.

Rossi was perhaps the most liked assistant coach on this past season's staff, as his defense improved throughout the season. His mid-season move to the sidelines also provided some much-needed energy.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi celebrates after a Spartans sack against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report from Connor Earegood of the Detroit News , Rossi had actually been extended before the 2025 season began, and his buyout would have been more than $3.5 million.

Additionally, Thamel reported that safeties coach James Adams would be returning for the Spartans next season, as well. There is a chance that MSU could get starting safety Nikai Martinez back for next season, despite him being a senior in 2025; he only played in four games due to injury, making him eligible to redshirt.

More on Rossi

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi gives instructions while working with linebackers during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the things that has resonated about Fitzgerald is that he knows the Big Ten very well, as he spent 17 seasons as the head coach of Northwestern.

Rossi doesn't have that type of experience, but he's been in the conference for a long time. He was Rutgers' first defensive coordinator during the Scarlet Knights' time in the Big Ten in 2014 and 2015. After a coaching change there, Rossi went to Minnesota and was quickly promoted to be the DC there, a position that he held until Michigan State and Jonathan Smith pulled him away.

More on James Adams

Michigan State safeties coach James Adams | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Adams' retention also brings back another coach who has plenty of experience. He was hired to Michigan State's staff this past January after coaching at his alma mater, Wake Forest, as a safeties coach from 2022-24. He was also the Demon Deacons' associate head coach in 2024.

MSU is Adams' second job within the Big Ten. His other was a one-year stint as the cornerbacks coach at Purdue in 2021.

Effect of Fitzgerald's Decision

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This might not just be a reflection of Fitzgerald's opinions of Rossi and Adams, but also a part of his effort to retain some of the talent Michigan State has on the defensive side of the ball.

Star linebacker Jordan Hall , who was the clear leader of the defense this year, has one year of eligibility remaining. Starting defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and pass rusher Jalen Thompson also have another season left. Additionally, cornerback Ayden West had a very promising freshman campaign. Retaining their defensive coordinator should help MSU's efforts to keep them around.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi works with the defense during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK