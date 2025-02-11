Should Former Spartan Re-Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Former Michigan State Spartan and current defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, William Gholston, has been through a whole lot throughout his playing career. Breaking into the league in 2013, Gholston has not dawned new threads in over a decade.
The Buccaneers' longest-tenured defensive end in the franchise's history has done a lot for the program over his career. Playing in 186 regular season games, collecting 431 total tackles, 264 solos, 20.5 sacks and 59 stuffs, Gholston has been nothing but stellar for the franchise.
However, his current contract with the team has come to an end and Gholston will hit free agency. If he does not decide to retire from the National Football League, should the former Spartan head back to Tampa Bay for another season?
Gholston has remained loyal throughout his career, having never played for another team and giving his all to the Buccaneer organization and its fans. Gholston himself knows how special it is for him to play the game of football, especially in Tampa Bay.
"The fact that they called me on Draft Day and growing up how I grew up, I like to consider myself a very consistent and loyal person," Gholston told 10 Tampa Bay when asked why he's remained loyal to the Buccaneers. "I consider the fanbase family, I consider everybody in the locker room family, and the front office as well. You got the Buccaneer on the front of your jersey, I consider you family."
Gholston is about to hit age 34 this summer, and while he may not have much left in the tank as he nears the end of his playing career, the former Spartan should be contacted for another chance to shine in the NFC South.
Gholston won a Super Bowl with the franchise back in 2021 when Tampa Bay took down the Kansas City Chiefs, and while they have not been since, the Buccaneers have been a force to be reckoned with in their division.
If Tampa Bay believes in loyalty as strongly as Gholston does, he should be getting contacted by the front office to bring him back for another year, especially if he still has some left in the tank. A lifetime MSU athlete will look to make himself a lifetime Buccaneers athlete.
