Must-Win Games for MSU in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to end their bowl game drought in 2025.
Many are excited about what Jonathan Smith is capable of in his second season after a discouraging 2024. He recruited the transfer portal hard and brought in a few recruits who could contribute as freshmen this season.
Returning players like Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh inspire hope, while continuity on the defensive side of the ball should also help.
MSU is not far from competing with some of the upper-half teams in the Big Ten. It has been in the basement of the conference for far too long, which is unacceptable, considering the resources it has available.
Will the Spartans be able to beat the top teams in the conference? Not likely, but they should at least compete.
If MSU wants to return to a bowl game in 2025, it must beat teams at its level. Let’s identify the three most important games of the Spartans’ season.
For this exercise, we are not considering games like Ohio State or Penn State, as MSU faces uphill battles in those contests. We are also not considering games like Western Michigan or Youngstown State, which should not be an issue.
Week 7: UCLA - MSU defeated Iowa in last year’s homecoming games, playing its most complete game of the season. They’ll look to do that again versus the Bruins.
UCLA comes to East Lansing from across the country after also going 5-7 last season. DeShaun Foster added talented transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava after he was ousted from Tennessee.
The Bruins lost lots of talent to the NFL this season, so it will be interesting to see how they reload, especially on defense. MSU must take down UCLA to keep the season on track.
Week 9: Michigan - Paul Bunyan has been away from East Lansing for far too long.
The Spartans have not beaten Michigan since Kenneth Walker III’s five-touchdown day in 2021, and fans are growing tired of hearing the Wolverines boast about dominating "little brother."
Michigan also lost several key players on defense, and freshman Bryce Underwood looks to be the starter at quarterback. This is a perfect opportunity for MSU to punch back in the rivalry.
Week 10: at Minnesota - The Golden Gophers have beaten the Spartans in two consecutive showdowns, so MSU must show who owns this all-time matchup.
Minnesota had to reload offensively after losing its starting quarterback and top two receivers from the previous season. It could also have three new starters on the offensive line.
Running back Darius Taylor will still pose a problem, and their defense is consistently strong, featuring star safety Koi Perich. This game will be tough, but it is a must-win for MSU.
