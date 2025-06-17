How MSU Can Build a Contender
The Michigan State Spartans are at a pivotal point as a football program.
The team has not made a bowl game since 2021 and is starting over with Jonathan Smith as head coach. MSU also has a new athletic director, J Batt, who wants to funnel more money into the program.
The Spartans could be a powder keg waiting to explode in the college football landscape if they play their cards right. Smith turned Oregon State into a winning team, and with more resources at the Power Four level, could do the same in East Lansing.
MSU is part of a talented Big Ten conference that features several teams that could be in the College Football Playoff. There were four in it last season.
How can the Spartans reach a higher level as a football program and be a consistent contender?
It starts with one thing: building a strong offensive line.
It has been hard to watch MSU’s O-Line in the last few seasons. Even when Kenneth Walker III was gashing defenses, offensive linemen were calling him ‘The Eraser,’ because he was erasing their mistakes.
The Spartans have not gotten a push up front in the run game or protected their quarterbacks. That leads to quick three-and-outs and the defense having to be on the field much more often.
Smith knew how poorly his offensive line performed last season, so he went out and added several transfers who can take over starting roles.
Among them is Conner Moore, an FCS All-American who helped Montana State reach the FCS National Championship. Moore will likely be the team’s starting right tackle.
Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik built an identity at Oregon State based on controlling the line of scrimmage and running the football at a high level. That starts with developing offensive linemen, something Michalczik has done well.
Many teams have success because they can run the football and control the clock while also keeping their quarterback protected. Good trenches can make the difference between a team that plays for a conference championship and one that misses a bowl game.
MSU has recruited offensive linemen well since Smith arrived in East Lansing. The next step is developing them into positively contributing starters, which could lead to the Spartans becoming perennial winners.
Remember to follow along with our Michigan State football coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.