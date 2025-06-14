MSU QB Chiles Amidst a Make-or-Break Year
The Michigan State Spartans are entering year two of the Aidan Chiles experience as he looks to command this year's team with much-improved play at the quarterback position. At this juncture of his career and where Michigan State is as a program, it is certainly a make-or-break season for the junior.
Chiles led the Spartans to an underwhelming 5-7 season last year, playing all 12 games, and experiencing some highs and lows that have earned him some valuable knowledge for this upcoming season. It will be a test to see if the learning curve is going to hit in 2025.
The former Oregon State backup threw for 2,415 yards on 59.4% completion last year with 13 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and three lost fumbles. The aspect of Chiles' game that struggled was the number of turnovers leading to missed opportunities in crucial moments.
If Chiles is able to take those moments from last year and make the necessary corrections, he will flourish with a star-studded receiver room and a boosted offensive line. He was sacked 30 times last year, the second-most in the conference, something that will not happen as frequently this season.
The first four or five weeks of the season are going to tell what type of season Chiles is going to lead this Spartan team towards. His playmaking ability is impressive, but the good comes with the bad, as the turnover bug has a chance to plague this team for another year if the corrections are not made.
Some analysts have mocked Chiles as a potential draft selection next year, expecting him to hit the ground running and be a much-improved player from last year. He has all the intangibles to do so; he just needs to bring it to fruition on the football field.
Bottom line, Chiles will need to show some increased improvement this season and become one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten if he wants to keep his job as the starting arm in East Lansing. Turnover numbers must go down, or a benching or future transfer could be in the cards.
