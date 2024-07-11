Star Vikings WR Doesn't Fault Former Spartan QB for Leaving in NFL Free Agency
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins made a career decision when he left the Minnesota Vikings for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.
Cousins had given his all to the organization, having constantly strived to lead Minnesota to the playoffs for six seasons. But when the opportunity came to find a better home this offseason, the former Spartan quarterback took it.
Sometimes, players feel disdain towards their teammate when they leave them -- and sometimes it's valid. But Cousins did what he felt he had to do, and his former teammate, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in the NFL, had no hard feelings.
“I always knew Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his business-wise," Jefferson said when he joined "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday. "I just knew that everything wasn’t the way he wanted it to be here. Especially just with having to pay me and having to pay so many other different guys, I feel like he just wanted a new start. A new opportunity to start with Atlanta and a clean slate. I’m not mad at him at all for that. I’m grateful for what he has brought to me, and the things that we have accomplished together, but at the end of the day it’s a business. You have to do what you have to do for yourself and your family. I clearly understand that. It’s on to the next.
Cousins signed a four-year deal worth $180-million with Atlanta back in March. He enters his 13th NFL season, having started his career with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Cousins spent six seasons with the club before departing for Minnesota in 2018.
The Spartan legend is second all-time in Michigan State football history in career passing yards with 9,131. He ranks No. 1 in pass completions with 723 and second in passing touchdowns at 66.
In four years with the Spartans, Cousins led Michigan State to two 11-win seasons, including a share of the Big Ten title in the 2010 season. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his senior campaign.
