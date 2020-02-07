State of Michigan State Football: Mark Dantonio Retirement

Mark Dantonio is gone. No shock to readers of Spartan Nation. Now that he is gone, it is time to take an intrinsic look at the football team.

Spartan Nation reported a list of ten names that were under consideration for the job as the new head coach at Michigan State earlier this week. We reported:

* Luke Fickell is the head coach at Cincinnati.

* Marvin Lewis DC Arizona State.

* Pat Shurmur former NFL OC & head coach.

* Pat Narduzzi is the head coach at Pittsburgh.

* Robert Saleh DC San Francisco 49ers.

* Butch Jones former head coach currently on staff with Nick Saban.

* Jim McElwain, the head coach at CMU.

* Craig Bohl head coach at Wyoming.

* Matt Campbell, the head coach at Iowa State.

* Mel Tucker, the head coach at Colorado.

The MSU search is going to be fascinating. Spartan Nation first reported on August 20, 2019, that I was aware of rumblings from people close to Dantonio that he would resign after signing day in a move to get Mike Tressel hired, like Bob Stoops did with Oklahoma.

There has been much speculation in the media implying that a deal with Fickell remains imminent. While Spartan Nation has not read reports, emails from fans to our inbox imply that some are even saying, "Negotiations" are underway or that, "A deal will be done this weekend." In our very first report on the search (YOU CAN READ THAT HERE), we told you no deal was imminent with any candidates.

Spartan Nation can say that according to sources INSIDE the Michigan State administration, at the highest levels, there have been, "No negotiations" and that there are, "No expected deals or plans to make a deal this weekend."

Please DO NOT read into this report that we are saying in any way that Fickell is out. He is an exceptional coach and would do an excellent job for the Spartans. There have been "No negotiations" and Michigan State as of this report has, "Not picked our guy."

We can also tell you that according to a source inside the Bearcat program, Fickell told his staff yesterday, "I am not going to Michigan State." Now in fairness, it was National Signing Day, and if he has not been offered the job, that allows him the cover if people think that he was dishonest. In my personal opinion, I do not believe Fickell would turn the job down at all.

Spartan Nation has not spoken to Fickell, but we believe that he would take the job if Michigan State offers. He and his wife (Amy) have close ties to the Dantonio's. They have six children, including two sets of twins.

In this edition of the state of Michigan State Football, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp joins us to take a look at Dantonio leaving, who he wants as the next coach and all that went down. Don't miss the above video.

Tell us in the comment section below who you would like to see as the next head coach.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack