State of Michigan State Football Podcast

Hondo S. Carpenter

In this episode of the highly popular State of Michigan State football, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp joins us to talk about a plethora of topics.  They include:

· Will social distancing impact college football?

· Does social distancing impact the home field advantage?

· Does COVID-19 make football even more of a television game?

· Does COVID-19 Impact College or pro football the most?

· Is the game of football bigger than ever?

· Is the game-changing?

· Once despised, are dual-threat quarterbacks now taking over the game?

· Does the continuous tinkering with the rules of the game hurt it?

· Do the rules favor the offense over the defense?

· The game isn’t played in slow motion, do targeting rules need to be reviewed in real-time?

· If Mel Tucker gets the 2020 Spartans to a bowl, is that an amazing job?

· What are your expectations for MSU football this year?

· On October 4, 2020, the day after the Iowa game the day we shall know how well the season will be?

· Will the class of 2021 in all of college football be the one with the largest amount of decommitments? Could it also impact the classes in 2022 and 2023?

