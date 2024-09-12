Stock Up For Michigan State Entering Week 3
The Michigan State Spartans are aiming to be 3-0 after this Saturday’s game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.
Michigan State did not win its third game of the season until November last year, so it has the chance to get to that benchmark much quicker under Coach Jonathan Smith (the benchmark is quite low, by the way).
The Spartans have a few players who have established themselves as the team’s top contributors and whose stocks have made a major jump in the last couple of weeks.
Let’s take a closer look at three players whose stock is up heading into the third week of the season.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - The most obvious pick of the week, no one has had a larger ascension than Marsh.
After the freshman caught eight passes for 194 yards and a touchdown last week against the Maryland Terrapins, his name has become known nationwide. Marsh posted the second-most receiving yards in a game by a freshman receiver and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.
Aidan Chiles and Marsh have a clear chemistry. He has become the quarterback’s favorite target.
Marsh has a chance to keep things rolling heading into a game where the Spartans are heavy favorites.
Cornerback Chuck Brantley - Brantley’s experience will be crucial after the Spartans have dealt with various injuries in the secondary.
Brantley had a clutch interception in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Maryland on top of a good overall performance. So far this season, Brantley has been targeted six times and has allowed just one completion, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Spartans will lean on Brantley moving forward, hoping he can stay healthy as tougher opponents loom.
Defensive end Khris Bogle - The Bogle renaissance continues in the new defensive scheme.
Bogle recorded another sack last week, bringing his total to two and a half on the season. That already eclipses the previous year’s total of one and a half. The sixth-year senior is finally healthy and showing why the new staff has relied on him off the edge thus far.
The Spartans enter a tough stretch of the schedule soon, and their top pass-rushers must be ready to disrupt the top quarterbacks they will face. Bogle will be a major part of that.
