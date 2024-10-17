Stock Up Report for Michigan State Entering Week 8
The Michigan State Spartans are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, looking to avoid a four-game losing streak.
Jonathan Smith’s squad has watched the tape during their week off, looking to improve in several areas and build on some of their strengths.
Michigan State entered the bye week after losing three consecutive games, looking outmatched in the last two. It has a slightly more favorable opponent this week, although Iowa brings one of the best defenses in the country.
When we do our weekly stock report, we usually base it on the previous game. However, since there was no game last week, we will combine the previous game with the bye week.
With that, let’s see whose stock is up for the Spartans heading into the Iowa game.
Safety Malik Spencer - The third-year defensive back is finally stepping up as expected.
Spencer finished the game against the Oregon Ducks with seven tackles and an interception. It was the first interception of his Spartan career, and it came at a great time, with the Ducks driving toward the end zone.
Entering the Iowa game, Spencer’s run defense must remain stout. Iowa will run the ball a significant amount, which is something he must help the defensive line and linebackers with. If he can maintain this play, the Spartans’ defense will give them a chance to win.
Tight end Brennan Parachek - With the unfortunate news of Michael Masunas’ season-ending injury, Michigan State needs Parachek to step up as their new backup tight end.
Parachek has played sparingly in the early going of the season, catching just three passes for 39 yards through six games. That volume should increase moving forward, as he will be the second tight end option behind Jack Velling.
Parachek has great size and route-running ability, and he could finally break through for a Spartan offense that needs more weapons.
Linebacker Jordan Turner - It might be time for a change at middle linebacker.
Turner has been the Spartans’ clear top linebacker this season, posting a team-leading 37 tackles, along with three sacks. He has been all over the field this season, elevating this Spartan defense.
Cal Haladay wears the green dot for Michigan State, meaning he hears the plays directly from Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi. However, due to missed assignments and poor coverage ability, it may be time for him to relinquish those duties.
Turner could take them over and provide a new spark in the middle of the defense.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.