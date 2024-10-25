Stock Up Report for Michigan State Entering Week 9
Coming off their best performance of the season, Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans will travel to Ann Arbor to take on their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in hopes of bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing.
Before the season, this game did not seem like it had much chance to go Michigan State’s way. Now, the Spartans have all the momentum, while the Wolverines appear to be faltering.
The Spartans are five-point underdogs ahead of Saturday’s game. While Michigan has struggled, the Wolverines are still a supremely talented team that takes this rivalry seriously.
Michigan State received a few excellent individual performances from some of their top players last weekend against Iowa.
So, whose stock is up ahead of the Spartans’ biggest game of the season?
Like we do each week, let’s take a close look at who improved their stock.
Running back Nate Carter - We have been rough on Carter in the past couple of weeks, but he bounced back in a big way.
Carter ran for 49 yards on nine carries and scored a late touchdown to put the Hawkeyes away. It was his best performance since he thrashed Prairie View A&M.
Carter’s impressive performance in the run game must continue if the Spartans want to have success on the ground against a tough Wolverines run defense. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are looming, so Carter must be ready.
Wide receiver Nick Marsh - How much higher can Marsh's stock get?
A lot higher, honestly.
Marsh caught eight passes for 113 yards. He almost had a touchdown but was ruled down before he crossed the plane. Marsh is the third-highest-ranked freshman wide receiver in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.
It is clear Marsh is the best and most talented receiver on this Michigan State team, and he will most certainly be the focus for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' defense.
Defensive back Nikai Martinez - Michigan State did not know how it would replace Jaden Mangham when he entered the transfer portal in April.
Smith and his staff then went out and found Martinez from UCF, who has filled in nicely since transferring to East Lansing. He recorded his first interception since Week 1 last week on an overthrow from Cade McNamara.
The Wolverines will not threaten the Spartans through the air, but Martinez should still keep his wits about him in the passing game. He should also be sharp diagnosing the run. His performance will be crucial in this rivalry game.
