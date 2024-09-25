Stock Up Report for Michigan State: Week 5
The Michigan State Spartans head into possibly the toughest match-up of their season as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at home.
The Spartans are heavy underdogs to the Buckeyes, as Ohio State is a 25-point favorite. Michigan State has not beaten the Buckeyes since 2015 and faces an uphill battle to break that streak.
Michigan State is coming off its first loss of the season after they fell to Boston College on the road last week. A lot went wrong for the Spartans last week, as crucial self-inflicted mistakes ultimately cost them the game.
However, their loss was not without positives. Jonathan Smith’s Spartans had several players put up impressive performances.
With that, let’s take a look at three Spartans whose stock improved heading into their game against the Buckeyes.
Running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams - The Spartans continue to ride the hot hand in the backfield.
Lynch-Adams led the Spartans in rushing against the Eagles, carrying the ball 15 times for 61 yards. He broke off some impressive runs against a solid Boston College defense and significantly outplayed his backfield mate, Nate Carter.
Despite a blunder returning a kick in the second half, Lynch-Adams had a good game overall and should continue to be the top ball carrier for the Spartans moving forward.
Wide receiver Aziah Johnson - With injuries to the Spartans’ receiver room, Johnson should continue to see an increased role.
Johnson was the Spartans’ No. 2 receiver behind Montorie Foster Jr. this weekend, catching three passes for 59 yards against the Eagles. He got open for a 26-yard catch that helped Michigan State get out of its own end zone.
If Nick Marsh or Jaron Glover - or both - cannot go against Ohio State, expect Johnson to keep his momentum going as a featured receiver in the offense.
Linebacker Jordan Hall - One of last year’s team stars, Hall made his impact felt in this one.
Hall posted four tackles against the Eagles, including a major fourth-and-goal stop against Thomas Castellanos that gave Michigan State the ball back. Hall has just 10 tackles this season, but this performance could kick him into high gear.
Hall has a chance to have another big game against a tough opponent. Can he spark the defense to an upset?
