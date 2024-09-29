The Biggest Positives for MSU as it Nears Halfway Point of the Season
Michigan State got off to a hot start to the season, starting 3-0.
The Spartans’ three-game run included an upset over Maryland in both team’s first conference game. However, Michigan State’s three-game win streak is a distant memory after they dropped their last two games.
After losing a nailbiter of a game to Boston College last week, the Spartans returned to East Lansing to face Ohio State. Michigan State battled as hard as possible, eventually losing to the Buckeyes 38-7. There were good and bad things in the team’s loss on Saturday.
Still, Coach Jonathan Smith points to the 31-point differential as proof the team still has plenty of work to do. Specifically when it comes to turnovers. The Spartans have turned the ball over at least three times in each of their games this season, except their game against Prairie View A&M.
Turnovers have been a consistent issue for Michigan State this season, as it is near the top of the Big Ten in turnovers.
"I think 38-7, we're far away because it is in the details, and it is in these turnovers,” Smith said after Saturday's loss. “We're gonna continue to work. Credit to those guys – 38-7 is not that close, because, at the end of the day, it is about the scoreboard.
“But there will be plenty of snaps that we'll watch of this game that we're right there and guys are making some plays and playing with awesome effort. I thought defensively, they got some good athletes out there, and we tried to go toe to toe, so you're encouraged by that."
Wanting more from his team, Smith said he is unsure of what the biggest positive was from the team’s nearly five-touchdown loss to Ohio State. However, Smith noted that the team’s effort was not an issue, nor was the execution.
"It's tough to say what's the biggest positive,” Smith said. “I did think the effort was there. The execution wasn't. Biggest positive is if these guys will go back to work, because we got a short week, and be able to learn from this and continue to move forward, that'll be the biggest positive."
