State Of Michigan State Athletics Post COVID-19 Security Protocols

After canceling the Big Ten tournament and subsequently the NCAA canceling their tournament, everyone held their collective breath about the remaining spring sports.

Then the Big Ten has gone farther: The Big Ten Conference announced that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all-conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

For the Spartan head coach Mel Tucker, that was a massive hurdle for a rebuilding program without longstanding relationships. By not allowing Tucker and his staff to go out or bring people in, that makes it much more difficult compared to programs that already have relationships. For Mel Tucker and his staff, getting out and meeting young men, high school coaches, and families, as well as bringing young men in was a big to-do for this spring. It now is over.

Now do not get me wrong, I am not saying the NCAA or Big Ten are doing this to specifically hurt the Spartans, it is just the reality of how it impacts the Spartans.

BIG TEN STATEMENT

The Big Ten Conference announced that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

So now the Spartans spring football season has been canceled along with the spring game, kid’s clinic and pro day. Make sure you stay tuned to Spartan Nation for the latest on COVID-19 precautions.

