Top 5 MSU Homecoming Games Since 2010
Homecoming games are an opportunity for alums to return to their favorite place on earth and enjoy living the college lifestyle for one more day.
Michigan State Spartans fans will have that opportunity tonight. The Spartans are looking to avoid a four-game losing streak, taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes under the lights.
The Spartans have put on a show for fans and alums in recent history. Since 2010, Michigan State is 9-4 in homecoming games, with some significant midseason victories that have helped guide it to postseason success.
With that, let’s break down the top five homecoming games for Michigan State since 2010.
5 - 2013: Michigan State 42, Indiana 28
As he did so often that season, Jeremy Langford had a massive game on the ground, helping the Spartans pull away in this game.
The Spartans were coming off a road victory against Iowa, and in that game, they realized Connor Cook was the correct quarterback to lead them to the promised land. The Iowa game set the gears in motion for the special season that was to come. The Spartans put the pedal to the metal in this homecoming victory.
Langford’s third touchdown of the day made it 35-21, putting the game out of reach for the Hoosiers and helping the Spartans retain the Old Brass Spittoon.
4 - 2021: Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31
At this point, everyone knew Kenneth Walker III was legit, and the Spartans had a real chance to do something special as long as he was healthy.
He rushed 24 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He did not play in the fourth quarter of that game. Everyone knew the Hilltoppers’ defense was poor, and Walker confirmed that.
That game helped the Spartans to a 5-0 record, their best start since 2015. They were firing on all cylinders as the team began a magical run.
3 - 2017: Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
This was one of the most frustrating wins for the Spartans in recent memory.
The Spartans showed life in 2017 after going 3-9 the season prior, but things were still largely rough. They were certainly rough in this game. The offense couldn’t get going despite their defense keeping them in it.
Late in the game, Michigan State put together their best drive of the day, as Brian Lewerke dropped in a nice pass to a wide-open Felton Davis III for the game-tying touchdown. The extra point gave them the lead, and an LJ Scott touchdown after an Indiana turnover on downs sealed the deal.
After a rough season, the Spartans were 6-1 after this win. Things were feeling good again.
2 - 2022: Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (2OT)
Things were not going well during this season for Michigan State.
The Spartans’ run game struggled without Kenneth Walker, and the passing game was not making up for it. Not to mention, the secondary was getting fried every week. They needed this game in the worst way.
Thankfully, late-game heroics from Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman helped the Spartans salvage the season. On a trick play, Reed tossed up a ball downfield for Coleman, who brought it down for a touchdown. In double overtime, Payton Thorne threw it up for Reed, who caught the game-winning touchdown.
It was a thrilling finish to a game the Spartans needed badly.
1 - 2011: Michigan State 37, Wisconsin 31
2011’s homecoming game birthed one of the most iconic moments in Spartan football history.
It was a back-and-forth game between two of the best teams in college football. Wisconsin jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Michigan State surged to a 23-14 lead in the second half. Russell Wilson led a touchdown drive to tie the game at 31 late.
Then, it happened.
With zeroes on the clock, Kirk Cousins heaved the ball downfield. It was caught by receiver Keith Nichol, who, upon initial viewing, did not cross the plane.
A lengthy review that had Spartan Stadium waiting on bated breath revealed he, in fact, did score the game-winning touchdown. The play is now known as "Rocket."
It will be hard for future homecoming games to top this classic.
