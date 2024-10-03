Top Threats the Spartans Need to Contain Against Ducks
Another juggernaut football program is up next on the Michigan State Spartans' schedule. The Spartans are set to do battle with the No. 6-ranked team in the country, the Oregon State Ducks.
Michigan State is no stranger to top-tier teams, as last week, it faced the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
There are many obstacles when facing these top-tier opponents, but at the same time, there is so much opportunity to see where a program is at. As the coaches and players reflected on last week's 7-38 defeat many things can be fixed and adjusted. This will benefit the team greatly and could be a benefit from playing elite programs in back-to-back weeks.
When it comes down to the game, it all comes down to the players making plays and coaches putting them in a position to be successful. The Spartans know they need to be at their best to earn the upset victory, and to do so, they must shut down the Ducks' top players.
The Ducks are not a top-ranked team for nothing, they have an explosive offense and lockdown defense. On offense, they are averaging 454 yards a game, and defensively, they have only given up more than 14 points in one of their four games this season.
Michigan State needs to anchor down on defense and limit big players. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been money early on this season. Completing 81% of his passing for nine touchdowns to his one interception, Gabriel can do it all and do it well. He can scramble as he had scored two touchdowns on the run and rushed for over 100 yards. The Spartans defensive line needs to contain Gabriel before he makes them pay.
Jordan James has also been productive early on in 2024. The leading rusher has 64 carriers for 389 yards including four of them for touchdowns. He has 29 more carriers than Noah Whittington, but when Whittington gets his chances he has proved he can impact a game when giving James a break.
From the wide receiver group, the Spartans need to keep all eyes on Tez Johnson. He is not the biggest receiver standing 5-10 and weighing 165 lbs. Johnson is elusive and athletic. He is sixth in the nation with receptions in a game with an 8.2 average.
Controlling these offensive weapons will be huge for Coach Jonathan Smith and Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. If the Spartans learn from their mistakes last week and use the late-game experience they have learned early on this season, they will give themselves a chance to upset the Ducks on the road.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.