Transfer DB Kobee Minor From Indiana Visits Michigan State
Michigan State football has been catching stride in the transfer portal lately, and it seems Coach Jonathan Smith could be close to landing another commit, this time from within the conference.
According to Corey Robinson of 247Sports, the Spartans hosted transfer defensive back Kobee Minor from Indiana on Tuesday. The transfer has one year of eligibility remaining.
Minor was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He made nine starts in 11 games last year, recording 29 tackles and four pass breakups.
Minor spent his first three collegiate seasons with Texas Tech, where he saw action in 23 games. In total, he posted 13 tackles and two passes defensed.
A native of Lake Dallas, Texas, Minor was a consensus three-star prospect out of Lake Dallas High School. He did not receive any Big Ten offers as a recruit. He received District 7-5A All-Purpose Most Valuable Player honors for his senior campaign.
Minor entered the transfer portal on April 29.
Landing Minor would be one of Michigan State's biggest moves of the offseason. For Coach Smith to bring in an in-conference transfer, it would send a message to the rest of the Big Ten that Smith has arrived, and it might intrigue other Power Five transfers to see a veteran player like Minor buy into the culture this new Michigan State regime is trying to build.
The Spartans have landed six transfer commits so far this month -- offensive lineman Andrew Dennis from Illinois, EDGE Tyler Gillison from Cincinnati, defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley from Nebraska, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam from Miami (FL), defensive tackle Jalen Satchell from Old Dominion and cornerback Lejond Cavazos from North Carolina.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.